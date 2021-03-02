Complete list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Netflix dominated the nominations announced Wednesday for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Here's a look at the full nominations list.

LOS ANGELES — Complete list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman.”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton,”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; “The Prom.”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “The Life Ahead”; “Minari”; “Two of Us.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman"; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily in Paris.”

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”;

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs.”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman.”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Normal People”; “The Queen's Gambit”; “Small Axe”; “The Undoing”; “Unorthodox.”

Best original song: “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”; “Speak Now,” “”One Night In Miami”; “Tigress & Tweed,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”; Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”; James Newton Howard, “News of the World”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul.”

Animated Film: “Onward”; “The Croods: A New Age”; “Over the Moon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers.”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Jack Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland.”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things.”

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Helena Zengel, “News of the World”; Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched.”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”; Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jim Parsons, “Hollywood,” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing.”

Best actress, television series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Sarah Paulson, “Ratched.”

Best actor, television series, drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Al Pacino, “Hunters”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul.”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Jane Levy, “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist”; Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt's Creek.”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt's Creek”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”; Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True.”