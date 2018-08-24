PARIS — Serena Williams will no longer be allowed to wear her skin-tight black catsuit at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament that Williams has won three times is introducing a dress code to regulate players' uniforms because "I think that sometimes we've gone too far."

In an interview in Tennis Magazine's 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros.

Williams previously said the outfit made her feel like a superhero and called it her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit," referring to the film "Black Panther."

Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory during the ladies singles third round match against Julia Georges of Germany during day seven of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 2, 2018 in Paris, France.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But Giudicelli said: "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place."

He said Roland Garros' new rules won't be as strict as Wimbledon's, which require that players wear white, but will "impose certain limits."

Many player uniforms for 2019 have already been designed but Giudicelli said the FFT will be asking manufacturers for an advance look at them.

