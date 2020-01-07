Fox News anchor Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News Channel said it has fired anchor Ed Henry after receiving a complaint from a former employee regarding 'willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.'

In a memo sent to employees, CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Executive Editor Jay Wallace said they received a complaint on Thursday, June 25 from a former employee's attorney regarding sexual misconduct that occurred in the workplace "years ago."

Fox News said it brought in an outside law firm to investigate the claims.

“Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.