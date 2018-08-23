According to a post on his Facebook page, Ed King died at his Nashville home on Wednesday.

King, 68, played guitar for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972-75 and 1987-1996. He co-wrote the Southern rock band's classic "Sweet Home Alabama," and that's his voice counting off the "One, two, three..." before going into the instantly recognizable guitar riff that starts the song.

"I don’t know anyone who doesn’t “know” the intro lick to 'Sweet Home Alabama,' said guitarist Andrew Michael Sovine. "If that was all (King) was known for I think that would be worth remembering, but all of his work with Skynyrd was just amazing...as a guitarist I don’t think he ever got the credit he was due. The music he wrote really was the soundtrack of a generation or two."

"Ronnie (Van Zant) wrote the lyrics and Ed (King) and I wrote the music," Skynyrd band member Gary Rossington told "Garden and Gun" in 2015 when discussing the story behind "Sweet Home Alabama."

A California native, King was a founding member of the psychedelic rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock, known for their 1967 chart-topper "Incense and Peppermints."

Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

This story is in progress and will be updated.

