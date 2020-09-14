Forbes 400: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates remain richest in America

The names at the top of Forbes' 2020 list of the wealthiest people in America has remained the same as 2019, but there's many newcomers this year.

Forbes' latest ranking of the wealthiest people in America included 18 newcomers on the 2020 list.

The newest members on the Forbes 400 include Eric Yuan, co-founder of the video-conferencing company Zoom; Jim Koch, co-founder of the Boston Beer Company, which produces Sam Adams Beer; and Trevor Milton, founder of hydrogen-electric truck maker Nikola.

The minimum threshold to make this year's list was $2.1 billion, which meant a record 233 U.S billionaires did not make the cut this year, according to Forbes.

Forbes calculated its 2020 list based on net worths using stock prices from July 24, 2020. Even since then there has been some massive wealth growth.

Jeff Bezon, CEO and founder of Amazon, remains at the top of the list for the third straight year and was worth $179 billion when the Forbes 400 was assembled this year. Since then, Forbes reported in late August that Bezos had become the first person in history to be worth $200 billion.

Bill Gates was once again the second-richest American, with a net worth of $111 billion. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, worth $85 billion, beat out Warren Buffet for the third spot this year.

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, was named the richest woman in American and the tenth-richest American overall. Two of her brothers, Jim and Rob Walton, are eleventh and twelfth on the 2020 Forbes 400 list.

President Donald Trump's ranking dropped from No. 275 in 2019 to No. 352 this year. According to Forbes, the president's net worth dropped from $3.1 billion to $2.5 billion.

Top 15 Richest Americans in 2020, according to Forbes (As of 7/24/2020)

1. Jeff Bezos - $179 billion

2. Bill Gates - $111 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $85 billion

4. Warren Buffet - $73.5 billion

5. Larry Ellison - $72 billion

6. Steve Ballmer - $69 billion

7. Elon Musk - $68 billion

8. Larry Page - $67.5 billion

9. Sergey Brin - $65.7 billion

10. Alice Walton - $62.3 billion

11. Jim Walton - $62.1 billion

12. Rob Walton - $61.8 billion

13. MacKenzie Scott - $57 billion

14. Michael Bloomberg - $55 billion