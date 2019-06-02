Many female lawmakers donned white outfits to wear to President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

Historically, the suffragettes of the 20th century wore white to protest their right to vote.

“Today, we wear suffragette white to send a strong message that we are fighting #ForThePeople and advancing women’s rights,” tweeted Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a congresswoman from Illinois.

Democratic lawmakers don white for State of the Union Democratic members of Congress pose for a photo before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic members of Congress pose for a photo ahead of President Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Members of Congress arrive to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., right, is joined by other women wearing white, as they pose for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., left, joins women by wearing white, after they posed for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Democratic Women’s Working Group held a press conference Tuesday ahead of a photo op featuring congresswomen dressed in their white outfits.

“Today we stand together wearing white in solidarity with the women of the suffrage movement who refused to take no for an answer,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence, from Michigan.

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota also wore white in solidarity on Tuesday.

Last year, many congresswomen wore black outfits in support of the #MeToo movement. At the time USA Today reported that idea was born after actors did it for the Golden Globes.

In 2017, many female lawmakers wore white to Trump’s first State of the Union address in 2017.