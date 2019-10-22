The cast of the 1980s sitcom "The Facts Of Life" will be reuniting on the screen for a Lifetime Christmas movie. But if you are hoping to see Blair, Natalie, Tootie and Jo, it doesn't sound like that's in the Christmas cards.

People reports Lisa Whelchel (who played Blair), Mindy Cohn (Natalie), Kim Fields (Tootie) and Nancy McKeon (Jo) will be starring in "You Light Up My Christmas." However, this isn't a reunion special of the sitcom that brought the stars together some 40 years ago.

The movie will reportedly center around Emma (Fields) who returns home to rekindle her hometown's holiday cheer and rekindle an old flame.

The movie is set to premiere Dec. 1.

"The Facts Of Life" was focused on an all-girls' school in New York. It had a larger cast in the first season (which included Molly Ringwald) but the cast was downsized the next season with the four aforementioned stars plus Charlotte Rae as the matriarch, Edna Garrett.

Rae died in 2018 at the age of 92. Fields, who is also serving as executive producer of the movie, told People she had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after Rae.

Fun fact: Oscar winner George Clooney played the recurring role of George Burnett for a few episodes in the seventh and eighth seasons of "The Facts Of Life." It's unknown if he will have a role in the Lifetime movie.

And now, here's a chance for you to sing that classic theme song one more time.