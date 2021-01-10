Global outage reported for Facebook services, including Instagram

WhatsApp, which is also owned by the social networking behemoth, also has users frustrated as the app struggled to load.

Users on Monday expressed frustration after Facebook services, including apps owned by the social networking giant like Instagram and WhatsApp, had users experiencing trouble loading, and with frozen feeds.

The website Downdetector, which tracks submitted problem reports for websites, apps and social media noted that issues started to spike dramatically after about 9 a.m. Eastern. 80% of issues noted were with the websites themselves, while 9% were with apps and 11% were tied to server connection issues, according to Downdetector.



Reports as far as the UK noted major widespread issues there as well, with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the Birmingham Mail.

NetBlocks, an internet watchdog organization, noted that the reported issues with services spanned multiple countries, and included reported problems with Facebook Messenger as well. The organization, which monitors connectivity in countries across the globe, said that the issues didn't appear to be related to "country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

The technical issues, while not confirmed to be connected in any way at this point, come just a day after a bombshell report was aired by CBS' "60 Minutes" where whistleblower, and former Facebook product manager, Frances Haugen, claims that the company prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing at one point.

As the Associated Press reported, Haugen claims that the move came after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections. Haugen says that it was a moneymaking move that allegedly contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.