DALLAS — Federal officials have grounded a charter operator that ran flights for pro sports teams.

The agency says the company and its pilots weren’t authorized to operate the flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it issued an emergency order revoking the operating certificate of Paradigm Air Operators.

The FAA says the company conducted at least 34 unauthorized flights from 2013 to 2018 for customers including the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Indians and the Oakland Athletics baseball teams and the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey teams.

The FAA says pilots didn’t meet standards for crews operating flights that are advertised or otherwise promoted to customers.

The FAA said the Dallas-based company also had no director of maintenance, no chief pilot and no chief inspector, according to The New York Times.