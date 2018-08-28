DALLAS, Texas — A former Texas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the April 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed 15-year-old.

The verdict makes former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver the first police officer in Dallas County's history to be found guilty of murder.

On April 29, 2017, Oliver fired five shots from an AK-15 rifle into a vehicle carrying several teens, including 15-year-old Jordan Edwards and his stepbrother, as they left a house party in suburban Dallas. Unarmed, Edwards was struck in the back of his head and killed instantly.

Following the shooting, Oliver said he fired the weapon because the vehicle was moving toward his fellow officer, Tyler Gross. Dash-cam video later revealed the vehicle was moving away from officers. Oliver was then fired from the Balch Springs Police Department and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During his trial, Oliver, an Iraq combat veteran, reiterated that he shot into the car because he believed Gross was in danger.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver takes the stand in his defense on Aug. 23, 2018.

“I had to make a decision,” he told jurors. “This car is about to hit my partner. I had no other option.”

Prior to Oliver’s testimony, Gross took the stand and testified he didn’t believe his life was in danger.

“I just wanted them to stop,” he said. “I was not in fear at that point.”

Made up of 10 men and two women, the jury heard closing arguments and deliberated for eight hours Monday. The verdict came down Tuesday, roughly a half-hour after the jury returned a question to the judge asking what would happen if jurors were "split on justification."

Judge Birmingham then asked for a lawyer from each side to come into his chambers, a highly unusual event before a verdict is read.

Jordan Edwards

Oliver faces anywhere from five years to life in prison.

The jury debated for a total of 13 hours whether to convict Oliver of murder, aggravated assault by a public servant, manslaughter or find him not guilty.

In January, Ken Johnson, a former Farmers Branch officer, was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault after he fired 16 shots at a vehicle carrying two teens, killing 16-year-old Jose Cruz. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

