ESPN is planning to re-air the final NBA game of Kobe Bryant's career Monday night in honor of the late basketball legend.

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The NBA star's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among the eight others killed.

Bryant ended his NBA career on April 13, 2016 at the Staples Center against the Utah Jazz.

It was a huge performance that saw Bryant score 60 points, even though he didn't make any shots during the game's first six minutes. Bryant spent his 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN announced that 60-point performance will be shown at 9 p.m. Eastern.

After the game, Bryant addressed the crowd at the Staples Center, thanking fans and his family for their support throughout his career.

There’s no denying that Kobe Bryant left his mark on the basketball world. A number of NBA teams held a moment of silence before tip-off Sunday to honor his life and legacy.

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

Bryant is a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, and his list of accomplishments both on and off the court are lengthy.

Bryant did have some off-court controversy. He was accused of sexual assault in Colorado in 2003 before the criminal case was dropped the next year.

In 2017, Bryant retired his jersey at the Staples Center in Anaheim, discussing the importance of hard work.