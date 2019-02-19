Nature's Path Foods is recalling some of its EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals because they may contain undeclared gluten.

The recall involves these specific UPC numbers and best by dates:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp

10 oz

UPC: 0 5844987024 1

Date: 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch

10 oz

UPC: 0 58449 86002 0

Dates: 08/24/2019 and 09/21/2019

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch

10 oz

UPC: 0 5844987028 9

Date: 08/01/2019

If you have one of these, you are advised to return it to the store.

The company said the problem was isolated to one facility and happened due to air contamination because of incorrect production scheduling.

EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals

Nature's Path / FDA