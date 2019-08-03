COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, in connection with his reporting of an alleged attack he claimed to suffer in late January, according to multiple reports.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office confirmed the indictment to ABC 7 in Chicago.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday, according to CBS Chicago.

Smollett was charged last month with a felony disorderly conduct count for filing a false police report after allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself. He was taken into custody and posted a $100,000 bond.

Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs at him and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

But police say Smollett had paid two brothers to stage the attack.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said it was all a publicity stunt because the actor was upset about his pay on the hit TV show.

Smollett's attorneys say he is innocent.

The new charges from the indictment each carry a possible sentence of probation to four years in prison, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The indictment covers the statements Smollett made to police on two different occasions. The first set of charges from the grand jury are for what he told officers initially and the second set are related to another interview he gave later that day, ABC 7 noted.