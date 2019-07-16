LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.

When the Emmy nominations are released Tuesday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season. It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.

"The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are set to announce top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They'll be accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The announcements will be streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Here are the full list of nominees (Updated live):

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series or Movie

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series or Movie

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

"Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jode Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succesion"

"This is Us"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Anjanue Ellis," When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Herve"

Oustanding Limited Series

"Chernobly"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

"Rupaul's Drag Race"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"