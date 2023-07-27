Reports: Emmys won't air in September, new date undecided

With both actors and writers still on strike, the Emmy Awards won't be airing in September.

LOS ANGELES — The 2023 Emmy Awards will not air on Sept. 18 as originally planned as the Hollywood writers and actors strikes continue, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

While an exact rescheduled date hasn't been decided, Variety reports that Fox is eyeing a move to January.

Nominations were announced on July 12. The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, went on strike two days later, joining WGA writers who had been on the picket lines for weeks.

As part of the strike, actors cannot campaign for Emmy awards or take part in auditions or rehearsals, and they may not appear at the ceremony. With writers also on strike, there would be no opening monologue for the host or introductions written for presenters.

Canceling the Emmys is likely not an option as the Television Academy is celebrating a milestone: 75 years.

It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.