WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he is willing to meet with Iran's leaders on a new nuclear deal, but it has to be better than the "waste of paper" that made up the previous agreement.

"I would meet with Iran if they wanted to meet; I don’t know if they’re ready," said Trump, who earlier this year took steps to kill an agreement in which the United States and allies agreed to reduce sanctions on Iran as Tehran gave up the means to make nuclear weapons.

Trump said he would meet Iran with "no preconditions," and, "if they want to meet, I'm ready to meet anytime they want."

The president spoke with reporters after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Strategic dialogue on counterterrorism, trade, reining in Iran, and, the topic Trump dwelt on, "uncontrolled migration" at their national borders.

"Border security is national security," Trump said. "They are one in the same."

Trump made the offer to Iran while defending other high-profile meetings he has held, including the much-criticized one this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin – and he added that sanctions on Russia will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM