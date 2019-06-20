President Donald Trump says he is considering live-tweeting the Democratic debates next week after reading a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The story suggests Trump was tentatively planning on live-tweeting the event citing people familiar with the planning.

However when asked about the idea by Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump denied the report, but liked the idea.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: First 2020 Democratic debate lineups announced

"I wasn't going to but I read about it in the Wall Street Journal or someplace and it is just fake news," Trump told Hannity. "I wasn't even thinking about it. Maybe I will now."

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump's political advisers want him to stay off Twitter during the debate to allow potential challengers to attack one another without distraction.