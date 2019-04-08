EL PASO, Texas — Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured Saturday after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, according to the Associated Press.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen did not identify Crusius, however records show Crusius has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges.

RELATED: 20 dead, 26 wounded in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities are investigating the possibility the shooting was a hate crime. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said authorities are investigating whether a racist, anti-immigrant document posted online shortly beforehand was written by the Crusius.

In the document, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

RELATED: What we know about the El Paso shooting suspect

The document was also critical of Republicans for what was described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment.

Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Crusius included pro-Trump posts praising the plan to build more border wall, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump's campaign and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was "fake news."

RELATED: Donation page created for El Paso shooting victims

Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document says "race mixing" is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race. The first sentence of the four-page document expresses support for the man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in March after posting his own document with a conspiracy theory about nonwhite migrants replacing whites.