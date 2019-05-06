The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge marks a new chapter in Disneyland's history.

While the immersive land transports visitors to a galaxy far, far away, it also features the theme park's first-ever bar for general public guests.

Oga's Cantina is serving up a variety of specialty beverages with and without alcohol.

But if you want to enjoy beer or booze at Disneyland for the first time, it'll cost you.

The cheapest offering is beer on tap for $12. A specialty alcoholic drink, like a "Fuzzy Tauntaun" or a "Jedi Mind Trick," according to Disney's website, will run you between $14-$17.

There's also a $42 drink called the "Yub Nub" that comes in a souvenir mug.

Or you could pay $75 for a beer flight that comes with a souvenir board.

Just to get inside Galaxy's Edge you need a reservation through June 23. Those lucky enough to visit have reported the cantina being one of the most-popular spots.

The Los Angeles Times reported Disneyland put a texting system in place over the weekend to notify people when they could head in for a drink at the Star Wars bar.

And visits to Oga’s Cantina are limited to 45 minutes per person, and guests can only buy two drinks, according to Inside the Magic.