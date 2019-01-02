The House Ways and Means Committee has announced a hearing next week that could be the latest step for Democrats to get their hands on President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Few details were released Thursday about the February 7 hearing other than the title: "Legislative proposals and tax law related to presidential and vice-presidential tax returns."

Trump has broken with recent norms by refusing to release his tax returns, claiming repeatedly that he remains under audit.

Committee chairman Richard Neal has reportedly said he hopes Trump will release the returns voluntarily. If not, Democrats will try using an obscure IRS code to obtain them. It's expected Trump would challenge the request in court.

Presidential tax returns are one part of House Democrats' first bill of the new Congress. H.R. 1, also named the "For The People Act," would, among other things, require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release tax returns from the last ten years.