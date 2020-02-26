NEW DELHI, Delhi — Authorities say at least 24 people have been killed and 189 injured in three days of clashes in New Delhi that coincided with President Donald Trump's first state visit to India.

The death toll is expected to rise as hospitals continue to take in the injured. According to the Associated Press, police characterized the situation as tense but under control; schools are closed and there is a ban on assembly.

The clashes are between Hindu mobs and Muslims protesting a new citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities excluding Muslims.

People look at cars that were vandalized during violence in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. At least 20 people were killed in three days of clashes in New Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise as hospitals were overflowed with dozens of injured people, authorities said Wednesday. The clashes between Hindu mobs and Muslims protesting a contentious new citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born religious minorities of all major faiths in South Asia except Islam escalated Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

While riots wracked northeastern New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a lavish reception for Trump, including a rally attended by more than 100,000 people and a stroll through the iconic Taj Mahal.

U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind during the playing of the national anthem at a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The 36-hour trip was meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties while providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year.

The Associated Press says Trump told reporters Tuesday that he had heard about the violence but had not discussed it with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has been rocked by violence since Parliament approved the citizenship law in December. Opponents have said the country is moving toward a religious citizenship test, but Trump, in keeping with his tendency not to criticize the leaders of countries he has visited, declined to comment on it.

“I don't want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India and hopefully they're going to make the right decision for the people,” he said.

Trump and his delegation flew out of New Delhi late Tuesday.

