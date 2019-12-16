A judge is being asked to set bond for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case.

Curtis Flowers, 49, is charged in the 1996 shooting deaths at a furniture store in Winona. He is appearing in court in that town Monday. If Bond is approved, he could walk out of prison for the first time in 22 years, according to the Associated Press.

Four of his convictions have been overturned, and two ended in mistrials.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his sixth conviction in June. Justices said prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors. Flowers is African American.

Flowers was taken off death row after that decision, according to AP, and moved to a regional jail where he remains in custody because he is still under the original indictment issued in 1997.

His attorneys are reportedly expected to ask at a future hearing for the judge to dismiss the charges.The district attorney has not said whether he will try Flowers a seventh time.