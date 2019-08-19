A woman was killed and several others were injured after a car flew through a fence into bystanders at a demolition derby event in Montana.
The Montana Standard reported that at least eight people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a driver lost control of the car.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles told ABC FOX Montana the deadly accident happened during one of the final events at the Tri-County Fair when a car in the derby hit another vehicle. The fair was located in Deer Lodge about 80 miles southeast of Missoula.
The Montana Standard identified the victim as 36-year-old Darylynne Day. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department posted that she was a Powell County EMT.
“It was a freak incident and a chain of events that led to this unfortunate accident,” Sheriff Roselles told the Montana Standard.
Roselles says he believes others sustained major injuries that were not life-threatening, including a 1-year-old child.
The Tri-County Fair posted on Facebook asking people to "pray for our community as everyone deals with the tragedy that happened last night."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.