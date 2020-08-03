WASHINGTON — 1:12 a.m. EST

The captain told passengers Saturday night that a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith told passengers in an audio address that the ship will dock in Oakland, California, likely Sunday afternoon. Smith told passengers that people who require “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken to health care facilities in California.

Other guests will be taken to federally operated isolation sites or transported out of California. The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens.

Carnival Cruise Lines officials said earlier Saturday that there are citizens of 54 countries aboard the ship.

Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation's capital

12:05 a.m. EST

Officials in Washington, D.C., say a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday that the man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalized Thursday. She said another man, from Nigeria, who had passed through Washington has also tested positive for the virus in Maryland.

President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen people have died in the U.S. from the virus. The number of infections in the U.S. has swelled above 400.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually. Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.

