The first U.S. case of a coronavirus originating from China has been reported, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed it.

The infected individual is a man in his 30's from Washington State according to Washington state epidemiologist Scott Lindquist, who spoke Tuesday at a press conference. The patient is in good condition and was hospitalized out of standard precautionary procedures.

Six people have died and almost 300 have been infected so far in China by the mysterious respiratory infection. Chinese officials recently confirmed that the virus can be spread from person to person, although it is unclear how easily it spreads.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the travel-related spread of the illness has been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

The U.S. patient traveled to Wuhan, China where the virus is believed to have originated. The outbreak was initially connected to a seafood market in the mainland Chinese city, but human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely. The patient in Washington did not visit any of the markets connected to the virus, and did now interact with anyone known to have been infected with the virus, according to CDC officials.

The patient came through Sea-Tac airport on Jan. 15 and developed symptoms shortly after. When he sought a doctor, a clinical specimen was collected and sent to the CDC for lab testing. The diagnostic test for the virus is only available at the CDC currently, but the organization announced in the coming days and weeks that it would share the tests with domestic and international partners.

The World Health Organization is expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether to declare it an international public health emergency, the New York Times reported.

The CDC staff set up checkpoints at San Francisco international Airport, new York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) airports and has screened more than 1,200 passengers traveling through San Francisco International airport. Additional checkpoints will be added at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Despite the confirmed U.S case, Dr. Messonnier said the CDC "continues to believe the risk of this coronavirus on the American population is low right now."

Face masks are selling out and temperature checks at airports are the new norm as China tries to control the outbreak during the Lunar New Year travel rush.

The stock prices of some companies that sell masks have risen, but markets fell in much of Asia as investors worried about the potential impact on tourism and the economy. That prompted a selloff of airlines and other travel businesses.