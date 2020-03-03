An advisory panel of health professionals has been put in place by the NCAA as part of their response to and outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced the panel Tuesday saying it will consist of "leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts from their respective fields of study and NCAA member schools to guide its response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease."

Chief Medical Officer for the NCAA, Dr. Brian Hainline, has been tasked with leading the group. In the group will be medical professionals from various organizations including the CDC and sports organizations.

Hainline said, “We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak.”

The NCAA is ruling out no contingencies when it comes to coronavirus and the NCAA Tournament.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy did not dismiss the possibility of games being played with no fans in arenas. The games presumably would still be televised.

The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands.