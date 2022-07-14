Constance Wu reveals she attempted suicide after 2019 social media backlash

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star faced backlash in 2019 after saying she was unhappy that her sitcom, "Fresh Off the Boat," had been renewed for another season.

WASHINGTON — "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu made her return to social media on Thursday after a three-year hiatus following internet backlash in 2019.

In a tweet announcing her return, the actress revealed she had attempted suicide following the stream of online bullying and decided to share her story now.

"I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore," Wu shared in a tweet. "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

Wu also announced that she wrote a book called "Making a Scene," during her break from the public eye. She said she was hesitant to return "because I almost lost my life from it."

"After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy, I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit)," Wu tweeted. "And even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs."

Three years ago, Wu was caught in the grips of internet controversy after saying she was unhappy about the renewal of ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," in which the actress starred in.

"I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about," she tweeted in 2019. "So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."

Wu played Jessica Huang, the mother of a Taiwanese-American family in 1990s Florida in the show. The sitcom had its series finale in Feb. 2020. Wu rose to fame considerably in 2018 with her lead role in "Crazy Rich Asians," a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.