A computer issue grounded all Southwest Airlines flights briefly Friday morning, but the ground stop has since resumed according to the FAA.

An FAA alert said it was for a computer / processing issue.

Southwest was responding to customers on Twitter.

"We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this," Southwest said in one response.



Shortly after the ground stop ended, Southwest sent out a quick response for comment.

"Just a quick note to let you know we received your inquiry, that our systems are performing normally and flights are boarding," Southwest said in an email.