Coco Gauff is just 15 but she now owns two Grand Slam victories over 39-year-old Venus Williams.

Gauff moved into the second round at the Australian Open by beating Williams in straight sets.

The result when the two played each other last year at Wimbledon was the same. Gauff is the youngest woman in the field at Melbourne Park; seven-time major champion Williams was the oldest.

Their matchup was the most anticipated of Day 1 at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2020.

United States' Venus Williams, right, congratulates compatriot Cori "Coco" Gauff on winning their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

AP

A rainy afternoon saw easy wins for Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer.

Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to United States' Steve Johnson during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

AP