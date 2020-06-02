A Chinese doctor who was reprimanded after trying to warn his friends about the Wuhan coronavirus has died, the World Health Organization announced Thursday.

Li Wenliang was working in Wuhan when he warned his medical school classmates in an online chat that a new illness similar to SARS had infected several patients at a hospital in the area. Li, along with seven other doctors who initially shared the information in December 2019, were summoned by Wuhan police and forced to sign a letter confessing to "making false comments" and essentially fearmongering.

On February 1, Li confirmed he had contracted the virus on Weibo. It is believed he contracted the virus from a patient.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did," WHO said in a tweet.

China has since reported more than 20,000 cases of the virus and more than 500 deaths.

RELATED: 10 more sick with virus on isolated cruise ship in Japan

RELATED: Hong Kong medical workers strike as China coronavirus death toll hits 425

The country has finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients. The second hospital will have 1,500 beds specially built for virus patients. It opened days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.

Outside of China, more than 200 cases of the illness have been reported in more than two dozen countries. The U.S. has 11 confirmed cases in five states and 76 pending across 36 states. There have been no deaths in the U.S.