Chicago police officer shot and killed on city's SW side

The officer was shot while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun.

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer died after being shot Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent David Brown said.

The male officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side while responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun, Brown said.

The officer's name was not immediately released because relatives were still being notified.

“At close range shots were exchanged between the offender and our officer who is now deceased,” Brown said in a news conference outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

The officer was shot several times, he said.

The officer returned fire and shot the suspect in the head, Brown said. The suspect, an 18-year-old with one prior violation, was in critical condition Wednesday night.

The officer had five years on the job, Brown said.

“He had a bright future ahead of him," the superintendent said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared with Brown at the news conference.