4 injured when car crashes into Los Angeles homeless camp

LOS ANGELES — Four people were hospitalized with injuries early Tuesday after a car crashed into a sidewalk homeless camp in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. west of downtown in the Koreatown area.

A special rescue truck was brought in to lift the vehicle off one person, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

“A total of four patients have been transported to the hospital, one in moderate condition and three in fair condition,” Prange said.