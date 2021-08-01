Pelosi lowers Capitol flags in honor of officer

Officer Brian Sicknick died “after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here," Pelosi said.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says those responsible for police officer Brian Sicknick’s death from the siege at the Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump “must be brought to justice.”

Pelosi said Friday she was lowering flags at the Capitol in his honor.

Sicknick died “after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here. The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice,” she said.

Pro-Trump supporters were urged on by the president Wednesday to the Capitol where Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

Five people are now dead from the violent melee. As of Thursday night, 83 people were arrested and 50 Capitol and Washington police officers have been injured amid the pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD and Capitol Police.

“The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history,” Pelosi said.

The Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen released a statement Thursday and said that the Department of Justice is "committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law."