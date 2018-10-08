Canadian police say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in the east of the country. One suspect is in custody.

Fredericton Police said they were responding to the incident in the Brookside Drive area of the city. It tweeted more than two hours after the incident was first reported that one suspect was in custody, and an investigation is still ongoing.

"Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing," police tweeted.

Firefighters and paramedics have also been deployed to the scene, the Fredericton Firefighters Association said on Twitter.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Police, Fire and ANB responding to an active incident. Please avoid the area of Brookside Dr between Ring and Main. Stay in your house and businesses. Lock the doors and do not use social media to report on police locations. Please help keep everyone... https://t.co/bdXdTrQBIz — Fredericton FF's (@IAFF1053) August 10, 2018

Robert DiDiodato, who lives near the scene of the incident, said he heard a series of "firecracker" noises at about 7 a:m., CBC reported.

"With the tempo, it might've been a gunshot. It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop," he said.

He said he heard similar sounds about five minutes later. "Doors are locked and everybody's inside," he said, according to CBC.

Fredericton, the capital of in New Brunswick province, has a population of about 60,000.

