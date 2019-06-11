WASHINGTON — Watch out White Claw, you're definitely not the big power player in the hard seltzer game anymore. Bud Light has now joined in, and just in time for the holiday parties.

Bud Light's four flavors are set to debut in the first quarter of 2020 and you will be able to choose from black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry, and mango. The new beverages will come in 12-ounce "slim" cans in variety packs of 12 so you and all of your friends will be drinking a mix of flavors.

Lots of alcohol companies have jumped into the hard seltzer game, including Smirnoff and Two Roads Brewing Company. The market for these drinks is meant to satisfy the demand for drinks with fewer calories.

Hard Seltzer sales have now gone over the $1 Billion mark, according to CNN and Nielsen, but analysts say that this beverage category could see sales surpass the $3 billion line in the next three years.