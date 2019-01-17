Well we don't know yet who will face off at Super Bowl 53, but we're starting to get an idea of who will be competing for your attention during the commercial breaks.

Both Doritos and bubly sparkling water dropped the teaser trailers Thursday for their respective Super Bowl ads.

Both brands have turned to some of music's biggest names to give their products a boost on Super Bowl Sunday.

bubly - "Can I have a bublé?"

Bubly's first-ever Super Bowl commercial features Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé. During the 30-second in-game spot the singer shows that bubly is actually supposed to be called bublé - and is named after him.

"In the spot, Bublé thinks it’s a bublé world and we’re all just living in it," according to a release about the ad. Meanwhile, comedian Aparna Nancherla and others try to convince the singer otherwise.

Doritos

Doritos is promising to heat up the Super Bowl ad scene with its commercial celebrating the brand's Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor. Doritos said its dropping a "never-before-seen collaboration" between Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys.

The teaser spot features the Backstreet Boys posing in true boy band style...as Chance the Rapper joins them.

What exactly the collaboration may be is being kept under wraps so far, but Doritos' press release promised fans "will find out closer to game day... but it will definitely be hot... and is definitely in celebration of new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho.'