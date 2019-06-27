From attacking journalists and offering TV production criticism to providing his opinion on the event as a whole, President Donald Trump tweeted his take on the first Democratic debate Wednesday night.

The president landed in Alaska just minutes after the first debate began, as part of Air Force One's refueling stop before continuing on to Japan.

Trump briefly met with troops and remarked that he had a choice between "you and them and I chose you," according to White House pool reports.

President Donald Trump greets troops at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, during a refueling stop. Trump is heading to the G-20 in Japan.

AP

Once back on Air Force One, the president started his tweeting.

Trump declared the debate in Miami was "boring," and he tweeted about technical issues that had derailed the program in the middle of the broadcast.

In addition to his thoughts about the television show and those working to put it on, Trump sent tweets about his Air Force One stop to greet troops in Alaska and a video of a Time magazine cover edited with graphics showing him as president forever.

It wasn't the first time the president had shared this particular edited video. Last week, Time magazine tweeted out the original version in response.