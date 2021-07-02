Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean near Hawaii

The FAA said the pilots of the 737 cargo plane reported engine trouble and were forced to land in the water off the coast of Honolulu.

WASHINGTON — A Boeing 737 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu early Friday morning with two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the incident happened about 2 miles off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported.

The FAA said in a statement the pilots reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water off the coast of Honolulu around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

"According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members," the FAA said.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

CNBC noted the aircraft was not a 737 Max, the Boeing plane which had been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble; severity of crash, extent of rescue operation unclear at this time - sources pic.twitter.com/dTfSix4Sqt — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 2, 2021