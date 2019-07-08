Canadian police say they have discovered the bodies of two males wanted in the murder of a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man, officials said Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement the bodies were found Thursday morning about 8 kilometers from where the suspects ditched a burnt-out vehicle on July 22.

Nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia professor whose body was found July 19 along a highway in British Columbia.

They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, whose bodies were found July 15 along the Alaska Highway about 300 miles from where Dyck was killed.

RELATED: Two Canadian teens thought missing are now suspects in a triple murder

RELATED: Canadian police to 'scale down' manhunt for Charlotte woman's suspected murderers

A manhunt for the pair had spread across three provinces. The suspects had not been seen since the burnt-out car was found on July 22.

Authorities said the items they found last week helped officers narrow down the search and find the suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.