Reports: Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital after collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' set

Odenkirk plays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman on "Better Call Saul," which is in production for its sixth season.

WASHINGTON — Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of AMC's "Better Call Saul" and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, multiple media outlets have confirmed.

Odenkirk was reportedly filming the sixth season of the show when he collapsed on set in New Mexico, Deadline said.

TMZ was first to report the news.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, crew members called an ambulance and the 58-year-old actor was taken to the hospital. The cause of his collapse has not been released.

Odenkirk has received four Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations for his work portraying con-man lawyer Saul Goodman on "Better Call Saul."