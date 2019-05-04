A brand of frozen, ready-to-eat soup that was incorrectly labeled "Homestyle Chicken Noodle" has been recalled across the U.S. because it may contain milk -- a potential allergen -- which is not listed in the ingredients, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The product from Blount Fine Foods is 8-pound cases of “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup" with a specific use-by date and lot code. However, the USDA says the bags of soup inside the cases actually contain -- and are labeled -- "Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup."

While the case labeled “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup" has a list of ingredients, the bags that say "Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup" do not.

The cases and bags have a use by date of January 24, 2020 and a lot number of 01 24 2019 28 A.

The cases have the establishment number “EST. P-19449A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company became aware after a complaint from a consumer, but the USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The soup was sent to restaurant distributors nationwide. The USDA is concerned it may be in consumers' or restaurants' refrigerators or freezers. The USDA says the soup should be thrown away or returned to where it was bought.

