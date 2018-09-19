Ya’ll ready for this?

We’ve all been ready for the “Space Jam” comeback, which has been circulating rumors since Lebron James picked up the starring role in 2015.

However, the 90’s basketball classic is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality with the confirmation of director Ryan Coogler slated to produce the film.

James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a tweet that pictured a locker room with the names B. Bunny, L. James, T. Nance and R. Coogler in the different cubbies.

Coogler entered into the Hollywood spotlight with his Rocky sequel/reboot Creed and then more recently broke box office records with the Marvel gamechanger Black Panther.

Production for the film is planned for 2019, during the NBA’s offseason, according to reports.

