The Black Friday deals being cooked up by some retailers this year may seem more like leftovers. A new report from WalletHub found about 18% of 2019 Black Friday deals are actually recycled from last year.

WalletHub's "2019 Black Friday Freshness Report" compared the 2018 and 2019 Black Friday ads from 22 of the top U.S. retailers to figure out which ones were offering truly unique deals.

The report found Harbor Freight had the most recycled deals, with 60% of its deals this year being the same as last year. Rounding out the top five for recycled deals was Office Depot and OfficeMax, Ace Hardware, Sears and JCPenney.

On the other end of the list was Costco, with recycled deals accounting for just 2.4% of its offers this Black Friday. The other top five retailers with the least recycled deals includes Fred Meyer, Dell Home, Lenovo and Best Buy.

Now just because it's a recycled deal, doesn't mean it's a bad one. Some deals get brought back annually because of the popularity and success. A number of WalletHub's experts explained in the report that retailers often roll out the same deals year after year because customers may have come to expect to see a particular offer and the stores don't want to risk losing business by not offering similar promotions.

Retailers with the Most Recycled Deals, according to WalletHub

1. Harbor Freight (60.2%)

2. Office Depot and OfficeMax (30.5%)

3. Ace Hardware (29.9%)

4. Sears (29.3%)

5. JCPenney (28.2%)

Retailers with the Least Recycled Deals, according to WalletHub

15. Target (10%)

16. HP (10%)

17. Walmart (9.3%)

18. Best Buy (8.9%)

19. Lenovo (6.7%)

20. Dell Home (6.0%)

21. Fred Meyer (5.5%)

22. Costco (2.4%)

You can see the full recycled retailers ranking on WalletHub's website.

