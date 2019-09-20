New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday he was ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

de Blasio made the announcement on MSNBC.

The mayor failed to qualify for the September debate and was a longshot to qualify for the October debate. He thus far has failed to reach 2% in any one approved poll, let alone the four necessary to make the stage along with 130,000 individual donations.

de Blasio's exit leaves 19 still in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Three Republicans are challenging president Trump for the GOP nomination, although some states have already signaled they will not hold primaries and lining up behind the president.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: 11 Democrats qualify for October debate so far