President Biden names diverse group of judicial nominees

The White House said the nominees "reflect the full diversity of the American people – both in background and in professional experience."

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his first judicial nominations, naming a diverse group of candidates to federal courts.

The White House said the group of 10 to serve as Federal Circuit and District Court judges and one to serve as a Superior Court Judge confirms Biden's beliefs that the "federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people – both in background and in professional experience."

The list include candidates who would be the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the district court in Washington, D.C., and the first woman of color to ever serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

The White House said the selection of nominees have excelled in the legal field in a wide range of positions including jurists, public defenders, prosecutors, in the private sector, in the military, and as public servants at all levels of government.

Among the nominees is Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Biden picked to fill the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacancy left by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Brown Jackson is considered to be a potential Supreme Court contender. While running for president, Biden pledged to select a Black woman for the Supreme Court, if a vacancy occurs while he's in office.

Compared to the past four administrations, Biden's intent to nominate 11 individuals is the fastest, according to the White House. Past presidents had nominated more than two candidates by this point in their presidency.

Full list of Biden's judicial nominees: