Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign is demanding answers from the Iowa Democratic Party in response to "the considerable flaws" in Iowa's caucus reporting system.

Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced a huge delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses, as the campaigns, voters and the media are pressing party officials for an explanation — and getting few answers.

In a letter, Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus declared that "the app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party's back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed."

"Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to -- and, in many cases, failing to -- report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide," Remus wrote to top Iowa Democratic party officials.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus results have been delayed because of unspecified “quality checks.” They say, however, that the problem is a “reporting issue,” not a “hack or an intrusion.”