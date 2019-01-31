Most are eating healthier this time of year to honor their New Year’s resolution, but now Beyoncé is giving people another reason to pick up that salad.

The singer posted on her Instagram Wednesday about an opportunity to win free Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert tickets, and all one needs to do is try out veganism.

The challenge is to pledge a plant-based lifestyle to the “Greenprint Project” and share it on social media. Participants can choose from eating “all plants, all the time” to a much more subtle “plant-based at work.”

Beyoncé chose “plant-based for breakfast” and “meatless Mondays” for her pledge. She shared her pledge on Instagram and challenged her fans to make their pledges for a chance to win tickets to any Jay-Z or Beyoncé show for life.

According to Complex, this isn’t the first time the celebrity couple has publicly advocated for a vegan lifestyle. The duo were quoted in Marco Borges’ cookbook “The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Boyd, Better World.”

“Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible,” they said in the book’s intro.