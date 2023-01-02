Beyoncé announces 2023 'Renaissance' world tour

With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour.
Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
Buzz and speculation for the tour has been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.
There was no immediate word on when fans can buy tickets, or how much they'll cost.
According to Beyoncé's official website, the tour kicks off in Europe in May, with U.S. stops from July through September. Here's a look at each U.S. concert announced so far.
Beyoncé "Renaissance" tour dates
- July 12: Philadelphia, PA
- July 15: Nashville, TN
- July 17: Louisville, KY
- July 20: Minneapolis, MN
- July 22: Chicago, IL
- July 26: Detroit, MI
- July 29: New York, NY
- July 30: New York, NY
- Aug. 1: Boston, MA
- Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA
- Aug. 5: Washington, DC
- Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC
- Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA
- Aug. 16: Tampa, FL
- Aug. 18: Miami, FL
- Aug. 21: St. Louis, MO
- Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ
- Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV
- Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA
- Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA
- Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA
- Sept. 13: Seattle, WA
- Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO
- Sept. 21: Dallas, TX
- Sept. 23: Houston, TX
- Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA