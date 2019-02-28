Some of the original cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" is coming back for a six-episode reboot this summer, the FOX network announced Wednesday. But if you are expecting to see Brandon, Kelly, Steve, Donna, David and Andrea, you're in for a twist.

The network said Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris -- will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the series, with what is described as a "healthy dose of irreverence."

The plot is the stars get back together when one of them suggests it's time for a show reboot.

"What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?" reads a press release from the network.

The original series debuted in the fall of 1990 and lasted ten seasons. It launched the spinoff "Melrose Place," which subsequently led to another spinoff, "Models, Inc." A reboot of "90210" premiered in 2008 and lasted five seasons.