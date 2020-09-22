Reports: Bed Bath & Beyond announces 63 store closure locations

Bed Bath & Beyond has reportedly announced the first 63 locations that it intends to close as part of a plan announced in July to shut down 200 of its namesake stores.
Stores in 29 states are set to be among the first to close, according to a list first obtained by USA TODAY and later by CNN.
Here is the full list, according to the two outlets.
Alabama
- Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway
- Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway
Arizona
- Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.
California
- City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.
- Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
- Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
- Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
- Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway
- Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road
Colorado
- Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
- Greeley: 4735 29th St.
Connecticut
- Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
- Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
- Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
- Torrington: 1914 East Main St.
Florida
- Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92
- Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.
- Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway
Georgia
- Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.
Illinois
- Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road
- Chicago: 2838 North Broadway
- DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
- Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place
Indiana
- Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive
- Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.
- Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.
- Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.
Kentucky
- Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road
Louisiana
- Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.
Maine
- Auburn: 730 Center St.
Maryland
- Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.
- Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
- Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Michigan
- Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive
Missouri
- Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.
Nebraska
- Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street
New Jersey
- Howell: 4075 Route 9
- Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive
New York
- Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.
- New York: 410 E. 61st St.
- Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.
- Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
- Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.
- Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive
North Carolina
- Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Blvd.
- Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Ave.
Ohio
- Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
- Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
- Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
- Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North
Oregon
- Gresham: 719 NW 12th St.
Pennsylvania
- Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road
Tennessee
- Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive
Texas
- Austin: 9333 Research Blvd.
- Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
- Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
- Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway
Utah
- Layton: 2159 Harris Blvd.
- West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive
Virginia
Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive
Washington State
- Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way
West Virginia
- Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway
Wisconsin
- Brookfield: 605 Main St.